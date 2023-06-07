Gemspring-backed Amplix buys Corporate Accessories Group

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software.

Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group and allConnex

CAG was founded in 2010

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Belmont, Massachusetts-based Corporate Accessories Group, a full stack mobility solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software. Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group and allConnex.

Founded in 2010, CAG serves approximately 175 enterprise and SMB customers.

On the deal, Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, said in a statement, “We’re excited to welcome CAG into the Amplix family and look forward to working closely together to deliver exceptional solutions and service. As our customers continue to consistently prioritize mobility spend optimization, combining our capabilities with CAG’s full stack mobility solutions will enhance the differentiated value we can offer. This partnership is a testament to the long-standing relationship between our two companies.”

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $3.4 billion of capital under management.