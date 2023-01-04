Gemspring-backed Amplix buys tech advisor Net7

Net7 was founded in 2013

Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group and allConnex

Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Franklin, Massachusetts-based Net7, a provider of technology advisory services and software. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome the Net7 team to the Amplix family,” said Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, in a statement. “The company’s strong sales talent, technical leadership and customer-first approach complement Amplix’s service offering and culture. Net7’s Total Care practice will enhance the Amplix platform and help to further differentiate the lifecycle experience and data capabilities we provide. We look forward to collaborating with the Net7 team to optimize Amplix’s reach and further accelerate the company’s growth.”

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software. Recently acquired by Gemspring Capital, Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group and allConnex.

Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors.