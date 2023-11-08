Gemspring-backed Amplix buys tech advisor TNS

TNS was founded in 2005

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired substantially all of the assets of TNS Communications LLC, a New Hampshire-based provider of technology advisory services and software. No financial terms were disclosed.

Norwood, Massachusetts-based Amplix is a provider of technology advisory services and software.

On the deal, Pete Holtman and John Beggan, co-founders of TNS, said in a statement, “We’re confident that combining forces with Amplix’s best-in-class, data-driven platform will provide our business with tremendous growth opportunities. Joe and the team share our customer-centric focus and we look forward to leveraging Amplix’s support and resources to enhance our service capabilities.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management.