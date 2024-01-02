Gemspring-backed Amplix snaps up tech advisor Go2 Communications

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services.

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Go2 Communications Inc, a Woburn, Massachusetts-based provider of technology advisory services and software. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services.

On the deal, Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, said in a statement, “We look forward to partnering with the Go2 team and integrating their expertise in enterprise-level infrastructure deployment into the Amplix offering. We also see numerous compelling opportunities to introduce new technology and unlock additional value for Go2’s clientele.”

Go2 was founded in 2001.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management.