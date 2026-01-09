Gemspring-backed Fenceworks snaps up fencing installer Accurate Fence

Jason Ostrander serves as CEO of Fenceworks

Accurate Fence was founded in 1999

Fenceworks, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Accurate Fence, a Lawrenceville, Georgia-based provider of permanent fencing installation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fenceworks is a Riverside, California-based fencing installer and distributor.

“The acquisition of Accurate Fence represents an important step forward in advancing our growth strategy,” said Jason Ostrander, CEO of Fenceworks in a statement.