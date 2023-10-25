Gemspring-backed Security 101 scoops up Advance Security Integration

Security 101 was founded in 2005

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market

The firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Advance Security Integration, a Connecticut-based franchisee under the Security 101 brand umbrella. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Security 101 is a national provider of full-service commercial security solutions.

On the deal, ​​​​​Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101, said in a statement, “Jerry Brocki and the entire team at ASI have long demonstrated their dedication to excellence and the Security 101 brand. Their stellar reputation in the New England market is hard earned, well deserved and unquestioned. Under Jerry’s leadership, ASI has always showcased a strong alignment with our core values and commitment to providing a world-class customer experience.”

Security 101 was founded in 2005.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management.