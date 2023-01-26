Gemspring-backed Shrieve acquires dry chemicals firm Chem One

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management

Gemspring invests in the middle market

Shrieve Chemical Company, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, has acquired Houston-based Chem One, a provider of dry chemicals. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Chem One President Terry Podlogar, said in a statement, “I am incredibly proud of the business we’ve built at Chem One. As we embarked on the search for a partner, it was crucial for us to continue our legacy in supporting our customers, fostering partnerships with our global suppliers, and providing growth opportunities for our employees. We found all of that and more in Shrieve and are very excited for the new partnership and collaboration in supporting Chem One’s next phase of growth.”​​​​​​​

​​​Based in The Woodlands, Texas, Shrieve is a chemicals distributor.

Westport, Connecticut-based Gemspring Capital has $1.5 billion of capital under management.

Gemspring invests in the middle market.