Gemspring-backed Shrieve acquires TLC Ingredients

Shrieve Chemical Company, which is backed by Gemspring Capital, has acquired Crest Hill, Illinois-based TLC Ingredients, a distributor of food ingredients, industrial chemicals, and phenolic resins. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in The Woodlands, Texas, Shrieve is a chemicals distributor.

“We are excited about the future as we partner with Shrieve and continue to expand, building on our reputation as one of the highest-quality food ingredient and chemical distributors in the United States,” said Tommy Turiff, president of TLC Ingredients in a statement. “Our shared commitment to excellence and dedication to our customers make this an ideal partnership. We look forward to bringing our combined expertise and capabilities to the market and continuing to serve our customers with enhanced resources and innovation.”

TLC was founded in 2001.

Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve markets nearly 1,500 products across more than 40 countries.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management.