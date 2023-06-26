Gemspring-backed Zavation acquires spinal implant provider CoreLink

Based in Flowood, Mississippi, Zavation is a provider of spinal hardware and biologics

Zavation Medical Products, which is backed by Gemspring Capital, has acquired St. Louis, Missouri-based CoreLink, a provider of spinal implant and instrumentation systems. The seller is The Stephens Group.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Zavation and CoreLink will continue to operate under their respective brands and the combined business will be led by Zavation CEO Jeffrey Johnson, while Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink, will become chairman of the board of directors. The Stephens Group will maintain a minority stake in the combined entity.

Don Gerne, a managing director at Gemspring, said in a statement, “Through this transformative combination, Zavation and CoreLink will be able to provide an expanded product suite and enhanced capabilities to remain hyper-responsive to the needs of customers and partners across the country. We share a vision with Jeffrey, Jay and the entire management team to be the partner of choice for best-in-class spinal surgical solutions, and we are confident this step will position the business for long-term growth and continued success.”

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital has $3.4 billion of capital under management.