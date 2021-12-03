Gemspring hires Heartwood Partners executive Russ Spieler

Spieler joins from Heartwood Partners, where he was a managing director.

Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Russ Spieler has joined the team as a Managing Director.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Russ was a Managing Director at Heartwood Partners (formerly Capital Partners), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on making investments in management, family, and founder owned companies. While at Heartwood, Russ led all aspects of the investment process including origination, due diligence, structuring and transaction financing, in addition to driving portfolio company value enhancement strategies.

Prior to Heartwood Partners, Russ was Director at Black Diamond Capital Management. Earlier in his career, Russ was a Director at AlixPartners and a Senior Consultant with Tigris Consulting.

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Russ to the team. He is a seasoned investor with extensive investing and operating experience who enhances our transaction execution and value creation capabilities.”

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, aerospace & defense, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.