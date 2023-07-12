Gemspring scoops up beauty products provider Bradford

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Gemspring while McDermott Will & Emery, LLP served as legal advisor.

Gemspring Capital Management LLC has acquired Bradford Soap International Inc, a West Warwick, Rhode Island-based provider of beauty & personal care products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bradford was founded in 1876.

“The market-leading and differentiated capabilities Bradford has built over its long, successful history are impressive,” said Kristin Steen, managing director at Gemspring in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Stu and the entire management team to build on Bradford’s unparalleled product quality to accelerate the company’s growth. In addition to a number of compelling organic growth initiatives, we intend to expand the platform through strategic opportunities to extend the capabilities and product offerings Bradford can provide its brand partners.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Gemspring while McDermott Will & Emery, LLP served as legal advisor.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital invests in the middle market. The firm has $3.4 billion of capital under management.