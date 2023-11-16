Gemspring snaps up fencing installer Fenceworks

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Gemspring, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor.

Gemspring has acquired Riverside, California-based Fenceworks, a fencing installer and distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Geoff Broglio, managing director at Gemspring, said in a statement, “We are impressed by Fenceworks’ long-standing relationships with premier homebuilders, and we believe the Company is well positioned as the industry continues to address the national housing shortage. We are excited to partner with Jason and the rest of the management team to continue providing exceptional customer service, expand the markets we serve, and pursue strategic acquisitions.”

Fenceworks was founded in 1984.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring invests in the middle market. The firm has $3.5 billion of capital under management.