General Atlantic-backed HireRight goes public

HireRight, a background screening company, has debuted its IPO after pricing its over 22 million shares at $19 per share. The stock began trading October 29, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HRT.” HireRight is backed by General Atlantic.

PRESS RELEASE

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,222,222 shares of its common stock at $19.00 per share. As part of the offering, the Company has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,333,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2021 under the symbol “HRT,” and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for repayment of indebtedness, unwinding certain interest rate swaps, and general corporate purposes, including continued investment in operating systems and technologies to improve operational efficiency.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel and Truist Securities will act as bookrunners for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets, SPC Capital Markets LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan will act as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2021. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HireRight

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.