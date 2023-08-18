General Atlantic backs home services company Flint Group

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic advisor Alan Ferber will join the Flint board.

Jefferies served as financial advisor to Flint Group and Skylight Capital while William Blair served as financial advisor to General Atlantic

General Atlantic has made an investment in Flint Group, a U.S.-based home services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flint Group is backed by Skylight Capital.

Flint Group was founded in 2019 by Collin Hathaway and Trevor Flannigan. Flint is currently comprised of 7 longstanding market-leading brands across 5 primary markets in the U.S., including Seattle, Portland, Houston, Boston, and Denver.

“Collin and Trevor are passionate entrepreneurs who have demonstrated the power of focusing on teams and customers, underpinned by a disciplined operating approach. They have built an impressive business with the ability to grow organically and through M&A,” said Andrew Ferrer, managing director of consumer investments at General Atlantic in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Flint team to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead.”

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic advisor Alan Ferber will join the Flint board.

Jefferies served as financial advisor to Flint Group and Skylight Capital while Dorsey & Whitney was legal advisor. William Blair served as financial advisor to General Atlantic while Paul Weiss served as legal advisor.

General Atlantic has more than $77 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2023.