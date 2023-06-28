General Atlantic backs new mental health care platform Author Health

The capital infusion will help Author Health expand into new markets and secure additional partnerships with other insurance and healthcare companies

Author Health is led by CEO Dr. Katherine Hobbs

As part of its official launch, the company has also named Dr. Pei Nie as chief medical officer

General Atlantic has led a $115 million investment in Florida-based Author Health, a platform that provides care and treatment for Medicare Advantage recipients with serious mental illness and substance use disorders.

Flare Capital Partners also participated in the funding.

“Building and supporting more robust care options is essential for the U.S. to be able to respond to the growing need for mental health and substance use services, particularly amongst seniors and people with disabilities,” said Robbert Vorhoff, managing director and global head of healthcare at General Atlantic in a statement. “With leadership from some of the top healthcare and technology organizations in the nation, a proven, cost-effective, and scalable approach, and a meaningful market need, Author Health is well-positioned for growth. We are proud to support Author Health’s mission-driven approach and vision to change millions of lives for the better.”

General Atlantic has more than $75 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of March 31, 2023.