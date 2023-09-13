General Atlantic invests in vet care platform GoodVets Group

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to GoodVets while Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to General Atlantic

General Atlantic has made an investment in GoodVets Group, a veterinary care platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

GoodVets is also backed by SkyKnight Capital.

Founded in 2016, GoodVets currently operates 22 care centers in 11 metropolitan areas, including Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Nashville, Charlotte, and Denver, with new sites planned to open in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas in the coming months.

“GoodVets has emerged as a leader in the de novo veterinary market, taking a fresh approach and offering an excellent experience for pets, pet parents, and veterinarians,” said Andrew Ferrer, a managing director at General Atlantic in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Ryan and the team to continue to accelerate GoodVets’ growth and build a scaled national veterinary platform in the years to come.”

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal advisor to GoodVets. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Paul Weiss served as legal advisor to General Atlantic.

General Atlantic has more than $77 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2023.