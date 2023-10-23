General Atlantic to take minority stake in travel distribution platform TBO

When this deal closes, TBO's existing backer Affirma Capital will continue as an investor.

General Atlantic has agreed to acquire a minority stake in India-based TBO, a global travel distribution platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

When this deal closes, TBO’s existing backer Affirma Capital will continue as an investor.

“Gaurav, Ankush and the entire TBO team have pursued a clear mission to simplify travel sales in a growing and increasingly diverse traveler environment,” said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India at General Atlantic in a statement. “They have been focused on building a unique technology platform that is able to deliver discovery, trust, payments and services to its suppliers and buyers. We see immense potential in the path ahead for TBO, including global expansion opportunities, and are excited to partner with the company to help enable the next generation of travel globally.”

Bharucha and Partners was legal advisor to General Atlantic on the deal while Goldman Sachs provided financial advice to TBO and Affirma Capital.

TBO was founded in 2006.

Established in 1980, General Atlantic has more than $77 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of September 30, 2023.