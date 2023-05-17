General Raymond joins Cerberus as senior managing director

General Raymond joins Cerberus after a career as a decorated military officer spanning 38 years of service in the United States Air Force and as a key architect of the United States Space Force.

Most recently, General Raymond served as the first chief of space operations of the United States Space Force

At the Space Force, General Raymond held a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Founded in 1992, Cerberus has approximately $60 billion in assets under management

Cerberus Capital Management has named (Ret.) General John W. Raymond as a senior managing director on the firm’s supply chain and strategic opportunities platform.

General Raymond joins Cerberus after a career as a decorated military officer spanning 38 years of service in the United States Air Force and as a key architect of the United States Space Force. Most recently, General Raymond served as the first chief of space operations of the United States Space Force. As the highest-ranking officer in the Space Force, General Raymond held a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and was responsible for organizing and overseeing the interests of the United States and allied nations in space.

On the appointment, Gregory Nixon, senior managing director and head of strategic investments for Cerberus, said in a statement, “General Raymond has been a seminal figure in the advancement of our nation’s aerospace capabilities and space infrastructure. His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to invest in furthering innovative technologies, national security, and defense applications across our supply chain and strategic opportunities platform.”

Founded in 1992, Cerberus has approximately $60 billion in assets under management.