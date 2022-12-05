GenNx360-backed GenServe appoints Rieple as chief commercial officer

In his new role, Rieple will be responsible for the company's sales, marketing, and organic growth initiatives.

GenServe, a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners, has named Ted Rieple as chief commercial officer.

In his new role, Rieple will be responsible for the company’s sales, marketing, and organic growth initiatives.

Rieple joined the GenServe board in 2021 after serving as a chief sales officer at Park Place Technologies.

“Ted has a thorough understanding of our business and has built strong relationships across GenServe as a Director. He knows what it takes to scale a sales organization that can deliver consistent double-digit organic growth and we are thrilled that he is joining our leadership team,” said Fred Smagorinsky, GenServe’s CEO in a statement.

Based in Plainview, New York, GenServe is a provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair, and sales. The company was formed in 1990.

GenNx360 invests in middle-market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.