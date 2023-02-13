GenNx360-backed ITsavvy buys tech company INOC

GenNx360 Capital Partners invests in the middle market

GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City

ITsavvy, a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners, has acquired Northbrook, Illinois-based INOC, a provider of network operations center support and consulting. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Addison, Illinois, ITsavvy is a technology solutions provider.

On the deal, Ron Blaylock, GenNx360 founder, managing partner and chairman of the ITsavvy Board of Directors, said in a statement, “The INOC acquisition hits at the core of ITsavvy’s inorganic growth strategy, adding a technical service capability that is highly accretive to the overall platform.”

