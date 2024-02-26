GenNx360-backed Whitsons snaps up food service management provider Fresh Picks

Headquartered in Islandia, New York, Whitsons is a provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services nationwide.

Whitsons Culinary Group, which is backed by GenNx360 Capital Partners, has acquired Manchester, New Hampshire-based Fresh Picks Café LLC, a food service management provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Islandia, New York, Whitsons is a provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services nationwide.

As a part of Whitsons Culinary Group, Vice President Christopher Faro will continue to lead this region.

“The acquisition of Fresh Picks allows Whitsons Culinary Group to deepen its penetration in the highly strategic New England region,” said Daphne Dufresne, Whitsons board chair and GenNx360 managing partner in a statement. “We are impressed by the relationships the Fresh Picks team has cultivated with its school district relationships and are excited for them to join the Whitsons family.”

GenNx360 Capital Partners is focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. Headquartered in New York City, GenNx360 was founded in 2006.