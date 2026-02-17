GenNx360 invests in testing services firm NVI
NVI serves the energy infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, power generation, marine and data center end markets.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
NVI serves the energy infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, power generation, marine and data center end markets.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination