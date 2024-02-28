GenNx360 taps Buxton-Punch as business development director

In this role, Buxton-Punch will manage all aspects of the origination process for both platform and bolt-on acquisitions.

GenNx360 Capital Partners has hired Jordan Buxton-Punch as director of business development.

Prior to joining GenNx360, he served as director of business development for Live Chair, Inc. Before this role, Buxton-Punch was senior vice president of investments at Nightingale Partners LLC.

“Jordan joins us with a profound understanding of the private equity landscape. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in building on our strong existing relationships with founders, entrepreneurs and leading advisors across the industry, propelling our acquisition strategies to new heights and further solidifying our position,” said Rishi Verma, a principal at GenNx360 in a statement.

Headquartered in New York City, GenNx360 is focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 was founded in 2006.