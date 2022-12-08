Genstar-backed ACA Group acquires Advanced Regulatory Compliance

ARC was founded in 2004

Advanced Regulatory Compliance is based in Beverly Hills, California

ACA Group, a provider of governance, risk, and compliance solutions to clients in the financial services industry, has acquired Advanced Regulatory Compliance, a provider of regulatory compliance solutions serving the financial services community. No financial terms were disclosed.

ACA Group is backed by Genstar Capital.

Shvetank Shah serves as CEO of ACA Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the ARC team to ACA Group, as we continue to target companies with top talent, great client service, and well-established GRC offerings to bolster our own,” said Shvetank Shah, CEO of ACA Group in a statement. “As we continue to grow and evolve, we’re proud to stand out as a global industry leader of integrated solutions for GRC.”

