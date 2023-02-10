Genstar-backed Cetera buys wealth management firm Prosperity Advisors

Prosperity Advisors is led by Paul Ewing while Adam Antoniades serves as CEO of Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is backed by Genstar Capital, has acquired Kansas City-area based Prosperity Advisors, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cetera is a network of financial services firms.

Prosperity Advisors is led by Paul Ewing while Adam Antoniades serves as CEO of Cetera.

“Paul and his team are a shining example of the industry’s best independent, client-first practices, and we are proud to partner to achieve long-term growth and success,” said Antoniades, in a statement. “These investments put Cetera’s skin in the game to help practices grow in ways that are most meaningful and important to each advisor and their business. We look forward to more of these selective investments as we continue to serve as a wealth hub to our valued advisors. It is important that our advisors know that Cetera is here to support them through all stages of their careers with financial backing and growth resources paired with independence to best serve their clients.”

Ewing founded Prosperity Advisory Group in 1989.

