Genstar-backed Prometheus Group acquires data analytics provider Atonix Digital

Prometheus Group, which is backed by Genstar Capital, has acquired Kansas-based Atonix Digital, a data analytics provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Prometheus Group is launching Prometheus Asset Performance Management.

AtonixOI (now Prometheus APM) was originally built by Black & Veatch, a construction and engineering company. Today AtonixOI is used by hundreds of industrial sites, including manufacturing, power generation, chemical, oil and gas, as well as water treatment plants.

“We’re very excited to launch Prometheus APM today. By connecting the technology developed by engineering powerhouse Black and Veatch with our plant maintenance solutions, we will make APM more accessible and more relevant than it has ever been,” said Eric Huang, founder and CEO of Prometheus Group, in a statement.

Software Equity Group served as advisor to Atonix Digital on the deal.

Prometheus Group is a provider of plant maintenance operations and optimization software.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar Capital currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management. The firm targets financial services, industrials, healthcare, and software industries.

Atonix Digital was launched in 2018.