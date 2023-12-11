Genstar-backed Prometheus Group scoops up software provider MobilOps

Prometheus Group is a provider of enterprise asset management software solutions

Prometheus Group, which is backed by Genstar Capital, gas acquired MobilOps, a Texas-based plant management and field operations software. The seller was Turner Industries.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“The acquisition of MobilOps is an exemplification of our commitment to innovation and excellence in the industrial maintenance software space, and this move aligns with our mission,” said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group in a statement.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1988.