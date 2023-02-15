Genstar-backed Telestream taps Bassett-Spiers as CEO

She is succeeding Dan Castles who will retire as CEO and remain with the company through April 2023 to aid in the transition

Also, Telestream President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Wilson will remain in his current role, continuing to lead the company’s operations

Genstar invests in the middle market

Telestream, which is backed by Genstar Capital, has named Rhonda Bassett-Spiers as CEO. Her appointment is effective immediately.

She is succeeding Dan Castles who will retire as CEO and remain with the company through April 2023 to aid in the transition.

Also, Telestream President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Wilson will remain in his current role, continuing to lead the company’s operations.

Headquartered in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts, Telestream is a digital video company.

“Under Dan’s leadership and strategic foresight, he has grown Telestream to an industry-leading provider of automation tools and applications across the media supply chain,” said Eli Weiss, managing partner of Genstar Capital, in a statement. “I want to thank Dan for his leadership since returning into the role of CEO in January 2020 to guide Telestream through its most recent phase of accelerated growth while positioning the company for continued success moving forward,”

Prior to Telestream, Bassett-Spiers was president and CEO of iTradeNetwork.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar invests in the middle market.