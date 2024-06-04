Opinion

Genstar, Bain Capital in exits; Gryphon eyes single-asset CV; how Blackstone supports LGBTQ+ employees

Genstar is selling 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty to Frontdoor, while Bain Capital Double Impact has agreed to sell TeachTown to L Squared Capital Partners.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this