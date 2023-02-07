Genstar Capital adds Himatsingka to strategic advisory board

In this new role, Himatsingka will focus on Genstar's investments in the software sector.

Genstar Capital has named Bhaskar Himatsingka to its strategic advisory board. In this new role, Himatsingka will focus on Genstar’s investments in the software sector.

On this appointment, Eli Weiss, managing partner at Genstar, said in a statement, “Bhaskar’s blend of technical expertise and good business judgement will help drive growth and innovation in our portfolio of software companies and we look forward to Bhaskar applying his knowledge in new investments, developing investment themes, and serving as a board member.”

Himatsingka is the former chief technology officer for SAP Ariba and Change Healthcare (formerly Emdeon). He served as chief product officer from 2016 to 2020 at Adaptive Insights. Most recently, he was senior vice president at publicly-traded Workday, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar Capital has approximately $35 billion of assets under management. The private equity firm targets the software, industrials, financial services, and healthcare industries.