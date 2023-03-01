Genstar completes investment in tech protection company Likewize

Likewize is also backed by existing investor Brightstar Capital Partners.

Genstar Capital has closed its previously announced investment in Texas-based Likewize, a tech protection and support company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Likewize is also backed by existing investor Brightstar Capital partners.

The investment will be used for growth.

The Likewize management team will retain a signficant ownership stake in the company.

“This new strategic investment by Genstar, alongside our existing partnership with Brightstar, is a strong vote of confidence in the exciting future of our company,” said Rod Millar, CEO of Likewize, in a statement. “With the expertise and resources of our investment partners, we look forward to continuing our efforts to become the world’s leading tech protection and support company, and to bring innovative solutions to our customers and partners around the world.”

Jefferies LLC acted as lead financial advisor to Brightstar and Likewize with Citi serving as financial advisor.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar Capital currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management. The firm targets investments in the software, industrials, financial services, and healthcare industries.