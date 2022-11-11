Genstar invests in aviation consultant JSSI

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Genstar while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies

Genstar Capital has made a significant investment in Jet Support Services Inc, a Chicago-based provider of aircraft maintenance support and financial tools for the business aviation industry.

JSSI’s existing backer is GTCR.

Craig A. Bondy, a managing director at GTCR, said in a statement, “Since our investment in 2020 we have worked closely with Neil to accelerate JSSI’s growth, including completing two key acquisitions to significantly grow the company’s maintenance tracking software business and deliver advanced solutions to a wider cross section of the business aviation community. Genstar’s investment is a testament to the hard work of the JSSI team and the value proposition they deliver to customers.”

Currently, Genstar Capital has approximately $35 billion of assets under management. The firm targets the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

