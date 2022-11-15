Georgia Oak leads recap of boat maker Sailfish

Georgia Oak originally bought Sailfish in 2017 from company founder and former CEO Paul Hoppes

Georgia Oak Partners led a recapitalization of portfolio company Sailfish Boats, a Cairo Georgia-based maker of boats. No financial terms were disclosed.

Georgia Oak originally bought Sailfish in 2017 from Sailfish founder and former CEO Paul Hoppes.

Sailfish Boats was founded in 1986.

The latest transaction offered original investors the opportunity roll their stakes into a new holding company. An unnamed Connecticut-based institutional asset manager, investing in Sailfish for the first time, purchased all stakes not rolled over by investors.

“Rob and the entire Sailfish team have done a fantastic job elevating the group’s visibility through innovation, while vastly increasing distribution,” says Georgia Oak Managing Partner and founder Michael Lonergan in a statement. “We expect to double revenues again over the next few years. This transaction demonstrates the high level of investor confidence in that future.”

Triago advised Georgia Oak on the Sailfish transaction.

Georgia Oak invests in firms with enterprise values of between $20 million and $75 million. Founded in 2011 and based in Atlanta, Georgia Oak’s portfolio consists of seven companies, six of which are headquartered in Georgia.