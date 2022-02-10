Gerard joins Vance Street as operating partner

Vance Street Capital has named Bill Gerard as an operating partner. Most recently, he was president of Providien Medical.

PRESS RELEASE

Vance Street Capital (“Vance Street”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the addition of Bill Gerard as an Operating Partner. Mr. Gerard’s primary focus will be to work with medical and life science portfolio company leadership teams to help them achieve strategic objectives and budgetary goals. Mr. Gerard brings more than 20 years of leadership and engineering experience within medical manufacturing to Vance Street with specific expertise in six sigma, strategic business development, and global integrations.

Prior to joining Vance Street, Mr. Gerard held numerous leadership and engineering roles within medical contract manufacturing. Mr. Gerard most recently served as President of Providien Medical, a medical device contract manufacturer serving the world’s leading medical device OEM’s. Prior to Providien, Mr. Gerard was Vice President of Operations at the Tech Group, a global leader in the injection molding and automated assembly contract manufacturing space.

“Vance Street has a remarkable track record and reputation in the medical manufacturing industry, and I am thrilled to partner with their operations team.” said Bill Gerard.

“Bill’s experience evaluating, acquiring, and integrating CMOs will be an asset to our medtech portfolio companies. We value the broad network of industry executives and advisors who evaluate opportunities alongside of the Vance Street team, and formalizing relationships with talented Operating Partners like Bill is key to helping our founders and CEOs execute on their value creation strategies,” said Mike Janish, Managing Partner at Vance Street.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. For over two decades, Vance Street’s partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.