GFL Environmental sets price for up-sized secondary offering

GFL Environmental, a Canadian diversified environmental services company, has set the price for an up-sized secondary offering of subordinate voting shares.

The offering, increased by 4 million shares, will total 21 million shares priced at $34.45 each. The selling shareholders include Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and HPS Investment Partners. GFL will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Based in Vaughan, Ontario, GFL provides solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services in Canada and the US.

Along with Ontario Teachers’ and HPS, the company is backed by BC Partners.

RBC Capital Markets and RBC Dominion Securities will act as underwriters for the offering in the US and Canada, respectively.