Garnett Station Partners buys and recaps casual dining chain Firebirds

TD Cowen and Netrex Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisors to Garnett Station Partners while NorthPoint Advisors did likewise for Firebirds.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Garnett Station Partners

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station Partners manages about $2 billion of assets

Firebirds was founded in 2000 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Garnett Station Partners has acquired and recapitalized Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a casual dining chain. No financial terms were disclosed.

Firebirds was founded in 2000 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Firebirds has found tremendous success over the past 20 years through the power of its concept, the passion of its team and the loyalty of its guests, contributing to its consistent industry outperformance from both an average unit volume and same store traffic perspective,” said Matt Perelman, co-founder and managing partner at Garnett Station, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with Steve and the entire management team to support and accelerate the brand’s long-term growth.”

TD Cowen and Netrex Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisors to Garnett Station Partners while NorthPoint Advisors did likewise for Firebirds. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Garnett Station Partners.

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station Partners manages about $2 billion of assets. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health & wellness, automotive, and food & beverage.