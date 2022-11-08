GHO Capital and Vistria to acquire pharma CDMO Alcami

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022

GHO Capital Partners and The Vistria Group have agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Alcami, a North Carolina-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization. The sellers are Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Mike Mortimer and Alan MacKay, managing partners of GHO Capital, said in a statement: “We believe Alcami represents a unique opportunity to acquire a rapidly growing CDMO with complementary capabilities in attractive markets. We have built a strong relationship with the Alcami management team and have been impressed by the significant transformation program and high growth. The company is set to accelerate its growth and leveraging our specialist expertise, we are delighted to be supporting them to diversify its product and service mix, pushing into new markets such as Europe.”

GHO Capital and The Vistria Group will acquire a 50/50 controlling interest in Alcami from funds affiliated with MDP and Ampersand. Ampersand and Alcami Management will reinvest significant equity as part of the acquisition.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to GHO Capital while The Vistria Group, Jefferies Group LLC and OES acted as buyside financial advisors, McKinsey as commercial diligence advisor, Deloitte as financial and tax due diligence advisor, EY as ESG advisor and Lockton as insurance advisor.

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to Alcami while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.