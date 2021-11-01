GI Partners and TA Associates recap Rectangle Health

GI Partners and TA Associates have recapitalized Rectangle Health, a provider of healthcare financial technology and patient engagement solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rectangle Health, a leading provider of healthcare financial technology and patient engagement solutions, today announced a recapitalization by GI Partners, a leading private investment firm with deep healthcare technology and payments investing experience. GI Partners’ investment, in conjunction with existing investor TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, will further accelerate Rectangle Health’s growth as the company continues to drive innovative consumer-centric solutions to the healthcare industry.

Rectangle Health is committed to offering leading technology that is an extension of the organization and makes lives easier for practitioners, staff, and patients. Rectangle Health’s technology solutions provide a bridge between patients and providers, enhancing the overall patient experience while creating value to its providers.

“It has been a pleasure partnering with TA Associates over the past four years to build Rectangle Health into a leader in the healthcare market. We are excited to create our next chapter in partnership with GI Partners and TA, with a continued focus on organic growth and M&A,” said Dominick Colabella, CEO of Rectangle Health. “Both GI and TA have a great record of successfully scaling software companies and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that solve the practitioner’s existing operational problems and anticipate what they’ll need to thrive.”

Dave Kreter and Travis Pearson of GI Partners commented, “We are impressed with Rectangle Health’s clear leadership in a growing healthcare payment market. The shift in healthcare’s payment responsibility has created a complex environment for healthcare organizations and unique opportunities for technology to solve it. Rectangle Health brings the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end patient payment platform to healthcare organizations of all sizes, specialties, and settings. We were drawn to the company’s strong growth profile, differentiated technology platform, and their highly experienced healthcare technology and revenue cycle leadership team.”

Roy Burns, a Managing Director at TA, said, “It’s terrific to welcome GI Partners as an investor in Rectangle Health. We look forward to working with both GI and the Rectangle Health team to expand on the company’s leadership position in healthcare technology.”

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and Robert W. Baird & Co acted as co-financial advisor to Rectangle Health. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Rectangle Health and TA Associates. Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to GI Partners. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to GI Partners. The Strawhecker Group served as payments industry consultant to GI Partners.

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare technology company, empowers medical, dental and specialty practices with seamless and secure technology to drive revenue by increasing patient payments and streamlining practice management and payment processing. Since 1993, the company’s innovative solutions have reduced administrative burden and rebalanced the ledger for its thousands of healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing billions of dollars in payments annually. To learn more, visit: www.rectanglehealth.com.