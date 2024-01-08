GI Partners-backed Atlas Technical Consultants appoints Hinman as CEO

Most recently, Hinman was chairman and CEO of CH2M

She is also the former senior vice president at Tyco Earth Tech Division

Founded in 2001, GI Partners in the healthcare, services, and software sectors

Atlas Technical Consultants, which is backed by GI Partners, has named Jacqueline Hinman as CEO. She is replacing retiring CEO L. Joe Boyer.

Austin-based Atlas is an infrastructure and environmental solutions provider.

Most recently, Hinman was chairman and CEO of CH2M. She is also the former senior vice president at Tyco Earth Tech Division. She began her career at CH2M before rejoining the company in 1996.

On Hinman’s appointment, Hoon Cho, chairman of Atlas’s board of directors and co-head of private equity at GI Partners in a statement, which last year completed a take-private transaction of Atlas, commented, “We are pleased to announce this leadership transition to support our growth objectives at Atlas. Jacque is an experienced leader having led a global multi-billion-dollar company in the engineering and industrial sectors.”

Founded in 2001, GI Partners in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The firm has raised more than $42 billion in capital.