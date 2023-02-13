GI Partners-backed Clinical Ink taps Goldman as CEO

Goldman succeeds Ed Seguine who has led Clinical Ink since nearly fourteen years ago.

Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Clinical Ink, a global life science technology company, has named Dr. Jonathan Goldman as CEO. Goldman succeeds Ed Seguine who has led Clinical ink since nearly fourteen years ago.

Clinical Ink is owned by GI Partners, which acquired the company in 2020.

“Jonathan’s broad experience leading life science organizations, combined with his medical training make him uniquely qualified to navigate the complexities of post-pandemic clinical research,” said Dave Kreter, Clinical Ink Chairman and managing director of GI Partners, in a statement. “Technology has the potential to solve therapeutic challenges in areas as diverse as oncology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology. Pragmatic vision and disciplined execution are required to ensure these novel approaches can deliver results for patients. Jonathan brings unique medical insights and clinical development experience to deliver Clinical Ink’s innovative eSource platform.”

Most recently, Goldman was CEO of Abzena, where he remains a board member. Previously, he was CEO of Aptuit. He has also held senior executive positions at ICON Plc and Point Biomedical in addition to holding appointments as associate clinical professor of medicine in the division of cardiology at the University of California San Francisco, and as an attending cardiologist at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Seguine will remain actively engaged with the company as a board advisor.

Based in Greenwich Connecticut, GI Partners invests in the middle market.