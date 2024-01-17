GI Partners-backed UDLR Healthcare snaps up medical outpatient building Thunderbird Medical Pavilion

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, UDLR focuses on investing in medical outpatient buildings

UDLR Healthcare, the new venture between GI Partners and former executives from Healthcare Trust of America, has acquired Thunderbird Medical Pavilion, a medical outpatient building in Glendale, Arizona. The seller was Banner Health. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of its investment, UDLR is planning a multi-million dollar renovation of the Thunderbird Medical Pavilion.

Thunderbird Medical Pavilion was built in 1984 and is currently about 50 percent leased to Banner Health, the largest tenant in the building, as well as other large local physician groups.

“The Thunderbird Medical Pavilion represents an exceptional opportunity to add value in a well-located MOB asset on a premier hospital campus,” said Joyce Chow, a principal at GI Partners in a statement. “The strength of the market and property fundamentals are consistent with our goal of investing in MOBs that demonstrate capacity for sustained demand and growth.”

Founded in 2001, GI Partners invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The firm has raised more than $42 billion in capital.