GI Partners-backed Valet Living taps Davies as chief people officer

Tampa, Florida-based Valet Living is a provider of residential amenity services in the multifamily industry.

In her new role, Davies will be expected to lead and guide critical HR processes throughout the organization

Davies joined Valet Living in 2017 as vice president of talent optimization

Prior to Valet Living, Davies was a client relations executive and HR team leader at ADP TotalSource

Valet Living, which is backed by GI Partners, has named Nicole Davies as chief people officer.

In her new role, Davies will be expected to lead and guide critical HR processes throughout the organization.

“Over the last six years, Nicole has charted an impressive journey with Valet Living, making her transition into this role both seamless and natural,” said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living in a statement. “This appointment is not only a testament to her dedication and hard work but also a reflection of the trust and confidence the organization has in her leadership abilities.”

Davies joined Valet Living in 2017 as the vice president of talent optimization. Prior to Valet Living, Davies was a client relations executive and HR team leader at ADP TotalSource.

Tampa, Florida-based Valet Living is a provider of residential amenity services in the multifamily industry.

Based in San Francisco, GI Partners invests in the upper middle market.