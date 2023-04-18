GI Partners buys Virginia data center

The property, 43915 Devin Shafron Drive, is 100 percent leased to two tenants and has been institutionally maintained since initial construction in 2010.

Founded in 2001, GI Partners has raised more than $40 billion

The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors

The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate

GI Partners has acquired has acquired an Asburn, Virginia-based property located in a campus managed by a data center operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

The property, 43915 Devin Shafron Drive, is 100 percent leased to two tenants and has been institutionally maintained since initial construction in 2010.

On the deal, John Sheputis, managing director and Patrick Lawler, director of GI Partners said in a statement, “This property is centrally situated within the largest and most important data center market in the country. The recent leasing velocity of Northern Virginia affirms the value tenants place on locating at the center of the modern digital ecosystem. This network dense data center is a great addition to our core investment programs and demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted counterparty in all circumstances.”

Founded in 2001, GI Partners has raised more than $40 billion. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate.