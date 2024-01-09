GI Partners invests in school bus safety tech provider BusPatrol

This investment will enable BusPatrol to continue to scale and diversify products

GI Partners has made an investment in BusPatrol, a Virginia-based school bus safety technology provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

BusPatrol is already backed by FIT Ventures.

BusPatrol was founded in 2017.

On the transaction, Brendan Scollans, managing director and co-head of the data infrastructure strategy, and Jerry Stapp, managing director from GI Partners said in a statement, “BusPatrol is now embedded in over 20,000 school buses across 16 states, providing a critical public service focused on child safety. School buses represent the largest fleet of municipal infrastructure in the Country, and we are excited about the significant growth trajectory ahead given the Company’s leading market position and the compelling proposition for school districts.”

Moelis & Company LLC served as placement agent to BusPatrol in the transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP served as BusPatrol’s legal advisor. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as GI Partners’ legal advisors and Alvarez and Marsal acted as its commercial advisors.

GI Data Infrastructure is a sector-focused investment strategy of GI Partners. GI has raised more than $42 billion in capital.