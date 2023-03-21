GI Partners-Rectangle Health recruits Singh as CEO

He is succeeding Dominick Colabella, who has been the company's CEO since 2016.

Rectangle Health, which is backed by GI Partners, has named Sid Singh as CEO. He is succeeding Dominick Colabella, who has been the company’s CEO since 2016. Colabella will continue to serve on the board and remain a significant investor in Rectangle Health.

Based in Valhalla, New York, Rectangle Health is a provider of healthcare financial technology and patient engagement solutions.

“We thank Dominick for his leadership of Rectangle Health for almost 30 years, and for his ongoing contributions as a board member,” said Travis Pearson and Dave Kreter, managing directors of GI Partners, in a statement. “We are excited to have Sid join the Rectangle Health team and bring his leadership track record across SaaS, healthcare, and payments. We look forward to working with Sid as the company continues its tradition of innovation and customer-centric growth.”

