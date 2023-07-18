GI Partners takes a majority stake in two Illinois hyperscale data centers

The transaction was done in partnership with Digital Realty Trust.

GI Partners has acquired a majority stake in two hyperscale data centers in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction was done in partnership with Digital Realty Trust.

The properties are over 90 percent occupied and provide significant connectivity both to the Midwest region and nationally.

In conjunction with the transaction, Digital Realty Trust has retained a 35 percent interest in the properties and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the properties. The two properties have approximately 67 megawatts of IT capacity, serving a mix of hyperscale, enterprise and carrier customers.

“We are excited to announce the formation of a joint venture with one of the leading data center operators in the world and a company that GI Partners helped launch in 2001,” said Rick Magnuson, founder and executive managing director at GI Partners in a statement. “We look forward to our renewed partnership with Digital Realty and growing these assets alongside their team.”

Founded in 2001, GI Partners has raised more than $40 billion in capital.