GI Partners to acquire telecom service provider DQE Communications

DQE Communications was formed in 1997

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to DLH while TD Securities served as financial advisor to GI Partners

GI Partners has agreed to acquire DQE Communications, a Pittsburgh-based telecommunications service provider. The seller was Duquesne Light Holdings. No financial terms were disclosed.

DQE Communications was formed in 1997.

“We are excited to partner with the DQE team, which has built the region’s most advanced carrier-grade, secure and reliable network serving preeminent enterprise and carrier customers,” said Brendan Scollans, managing director and co-head of GI Data Infrastructure in a statement. “Since its inception, DQE has been dedicated to deploying best-in-class network infrastructure, and we look forward to working with the DQE team to grow the platform in the years ahead.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor, and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal counsel to DLH.

TD Securities served as financial advisor, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to GI Partners.

GI Data Infrastructure is a sector-focused investment strategy of GI Partners. Founded in 2001, GI has raised more than $42 billion in capital.