Gibson joins Comvest as managing director

Comvest Partners has named David Gibson as a managing director.

In this role, Gibson is responsible for originating, structuring and managing debt investments for Comvest Credit Partners, Comvest’s direct lending investment platform.

He is based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Previously, he worked at Goldman Sachs where he was most recently a director. Earlier in his career, Gibson also held investment management roles at Twin Brook Capital, GE Commercial Finance / Heller Financial, and LaSalle Bank (now Bank of America).

“We are fortunate to have David on the Comvest Credit Partners team,” said Jason Gelberd, a partner of Comvest and co-head of direct lending in a statement. “Many of us have worked alongside him as colleagues or coinvestors over our careers. David is a highly regarded and seasoned credit investor who brings expertise in the entire investment management life cycle, transaction experience in Comvest’s target industries, and strong relationships in the direct lending space. We look forward to his leadership in working with sponsors, intermediaries and company management to develop bespoke financing solutions that support a variety of funding needs.”

Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest invests in middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Today, Comvest manages more than $9.9 billion in assets.