Gilde Healthcare snaps up German manufacturer Chr. Diener

Gilde Healthcare sees an opportunity to build a market leading instrument manufacturing group with Chr. Diener serving as the first member of a larger group

The acquisition of Chr. Diener marks the fifth private equity investment in Germany for Gilde Healthcare

Four of the five acquisitions closed in the last 18 months

Gilde Healthcare’s Private Equity Fund has acquired a majority stake in German international contract manufacturer Chr. Diener. The firm designs and manufactures instruments for several international original equipment manufacturers in orthopaedic and spinal surgery. The company was founded in 1900 and has 90 employees.

“We see ample opportunities to further build out Chr. Diener’s strong market position,” said Rafael Natanek, partner at the Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare. “With ongoing consolidation in the instrument market, we also see an opportunity to do further acquisitions and build a larger instrument manufacturing group. With our investment in Chr. Diener, we have completed our fifth private equity investment in Germany, four of which closed in the past 18 months. This underpins the strength of our European healthcare network, our local presence in Germany and our ability to partner successfully with founders and families to help them further accelerate growth.”

“In the current dynamic market, we see several opportunities to further expand Chr. Diener’s position and are excited to partner with Gilde Healthcare in this journey,” said Carolin and Michael Baur, managing directors of Chr. Diener. “With their many years of experience and international know-how in the healthcare and medical technology markets, we see Gilde as a great partner for the future.”

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor. The Dutch investor manages $1.98 billion across two funds: one for private equity and one for venture/growth. The Private Equity Fund looks for lower mid-market healthcare companies based in North-Western Europe. It targets healthcare providers and suppliers of medical products and services.