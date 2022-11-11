Ginsberg rejoins SGS Maine Pointe as managing director of PE practice

Ginsberg has also served as managing director of both Hilco Global and GHValens.

Dan Ginsberg is rejoining SGS Maine Pointe, a global supply chain and operations management consulting firm as managing director of the private equity practice. He is based in New York City.

Ginsberg had previously served as a leader in the private equity practice at SGS Maine Pointe, focusing on value creation and implementation. Over the course of his career, he has also served as managing director of both Hilco Global and GHValens. He is also a former managing director of Mitchell Madison Group and Hackett Group, where his focus was on supply chain and working capital performance yielded great client outcomes.

“Dan has a long and successful track record in private equity,” said Jeff Staub, CEO of SGS Maine Pointe, in a statement. “We’re very fortunate to welcome him back as we continue to experience strong global demand, and PE portfolio companies seeing increasing cost and cash challenges.”

